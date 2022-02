Event: UFC Columbus: “Blaydes vs. Daukaus”

Date: Sat., March 26, 2022

Location: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Columbus Main Event On ESPN:

265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus

UFC Columbus Main Card On ESPN (7 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Alexa Grasso vs. Joanne Wood

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

170 lbs.: Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Aleksei Oleinik

UFC Columbus Prelims Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy

115 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson

145 lbs.: Seungwoo Choi vs. Tucker Lutz

135 lbs.: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

170 lbs.: Neil Magny vs. Max Griffin

135 lbs.: Danaa Batgerel vs. Montel Jackson

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

125 lbs.: David Dvorak vs. Matheus Nicolau

185 lbs.: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

145 lbs.: Luis Saldana vs. Bruno Souza

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

