Event: UFC Columbus: “Blachowicz vs Rakic”

Date: Sat., March 26, 2022

Location: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Columbus Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC Columbus Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson

135 lbs.: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

145 lbs.: Seungwoo Choi vs. Tucker Lutz

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

