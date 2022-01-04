Event: UFC Columbus: “Blachowicz vs Rakic”
Date: Sat., March 26, 2022
Location: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Columbus Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:
205 lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic
UFC Columbus Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:
115 lbs.: Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson
135 lbs.: Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa
145 lbs.: Seungwoo Choi vs. Tucker Lutz
125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Kai Kara-France
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*
