Video: Jon Jones locks himself in his office, studies tape on ‘possible future opponents’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to make his debut at heavyweight later this year, and with his recent legal woes behind him, the only thing standing between “Bones” and the Octagon is an agreement on this.

Until that happens, Jones remains sequestered in his home office studying past performances of both himself and future opponents. And anyone with kids understands why his office is locked when it comes time to get some work done.

“I spent the last few days locked inside my office studying myself and possible future opponents,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited to figure out my next opponent so I can start focusing in my energy even more. This is my favorite kind of homework.”

The video that Jones shared on social media comes from his victory over Thiago Santos, which like his performance against Dominick Reyes, showed a less-than-dominant champion struggling to maintain a scorecard lead against venerable foes.

No telling what the promotion has in store for the ex-champ later this year, but a lot depends on how things play out in the UFC 270 headliner, where Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane unify the heavyweight titles on Jan. 22 at Honda Center in Anaheim.