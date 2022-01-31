Curtis Blaydes eyes Ciryl Gane heavyweight matchup for UFC return

Some much-needed clarity was provided in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight division after Francis Ngannou unified the titles at UFC 270 a few weeks ago by defeating Ciryl Gane in a battle of behemoths (highlights).

While “The Predator” is now the sole 265-pound champion under the UFC banner, he currently finds himself on the sidelines awaiting a contract offer from the promotion that meets his demands, Plus, there’s also a looming knee surgery that will keep him on the bench for the majority of 2022.

In the meantime, the 265-pound weight class must keep moving and one man who is ready to get back into the swing of things is Curtis Blaydes, who says he’d love nothing more than to tango with Gane in his comeback fight.

“This has to be the next logical matchup for the both of us,” wrote Blaydes on Instagram, who undoubtedly saw that one of the keys to taking out “Bon Gamin” is wrestling, which just so happens to be his specialty.

“Razor” — ranked No. 4 — was last seen defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 265 in Sept. 2021, earning a trip back to the winner’s circle after he had his four-fight streak snapped at the hands of Derrick Lewis earlier in the year.

What say you, does a big man showdown between Blaydes and Gane make sense in your eyes?