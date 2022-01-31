UFC vet Jeremy Stephens inks PFL contract, expects to make lightweight debut in April

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens will be making his return to the lightweight division for the upcoming Professional Fighters League (PFL) tournament in April, according to comments “Lil’ Heathen” made on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.

The 35 year-old Stephens completed the final fight on his UFC contract last July, a submission defeat to Mateusz Gamrot as part of the UFC Vegas 31 event in “Sin City.” His loss to the Polish “Gamer” left “Lil’ Heathen” winless in his last six fights with an overall record of 28-19.

It will be interesting to see if Stephens can succeed where his fellow UFC imports have failed. Both Anthony Pettis (lightweight) and Rory MacDonald (welterweight) crossed over to PFL for last season’s million-dollar tourney, but neither managed to fight their way to the finals.

An opponent for Stephens’ PFL debut has yet to be determined but you can expect that decision within the next couple of weeks, if not sooner. In addition, PFL is still working on exact dates and locations for the 2022 season.

Stay tuned.