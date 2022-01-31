UFC Vegas 47 free fight: Sean Strickland goes toe-to-toe with Uriah Hall in Las Vegas | Video

Sean Strickland will attempt to earn his sixth straight win this Saturday night (Feb. 5, 2022) when he takes on Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and only on ESPN+.

Prior to his showdown against “The Joker,” let’s take a look at the last time Strickland was inside the Octagon. In July 2021, “Tarzan” found himself staring down sensational striker Uriah Hall in the center of the cage. Coming into the fight, “Prime Time” was riding high after winning his previous four fights, three via TKO. One more win for him could have moved him closer to a shot at the strap.

But after 25 minutes of back-and-forth action, all of the judges decided Strickland had done enough to earn the clean sweep, giving him his fifth straight victory. Now, Strickland hopes to make a move into the Top 5 with a win over Hermansson, who is coming into the fight off a win against Edmen Shahbazyan.

In further action, Nick Maximov will face Punahele Soriano a Middleweight while Shavkat Rakhmonov and Carlston Harris collide in a Welterweight affair.

