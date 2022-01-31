Latest Bellator 274 fight card, rumors for ‘Gracie vs. Storley’ in Uncasville

Event: Bellator 274: “Gracie vs Storley”

Date: Sat., Feb. 19, 2022

Location: Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

How To Watch: Showtime (watch it here)

Bellator 274 Main Event:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie (11-2) vs. Logan Storley (12-1)

Bellator 274 Main Card (9 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Andrey Koreshkov (24-4) vs. Mukhamed Berkamov (14-0)

155 lbs.: Georgi Karakhanyan (31-12-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (12-4)

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin (4-0) vs. Said Sowma (8-2)

Bellator 274 ‘Prelims’ Card (6 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Mandel Nallo (8-1, 1 NC) vs. Nick Browne (12-1)

205 lbs.: Christian Edwards (5-1) vs. Kevin Haley (6-6)

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates (4-0) vs. Chris Disonell (6-4)

155 lbs.: Aviv Gozali (6-0) vs. Bobby King (10-4)

125 lbs.: DeAnna Bennett (11-7-1) vs. Justine Kish (7-4)

175 lbs.: Brennan Ward (14-6) vs. Brandon Bell (10-10)

185 lbs.: Jordan Newman (3-0) vs. Cody Herbert (2-0)

155 lbs.: Justin Montalvo (4-0) vs. Corey Samuels (3-2)

145 lbs.: Isaiah Hokit (0-1) vs. Theodore Macuka (1-2)

