Rowdy is back! Watch Ronda Rousey’s WWE return and big Royal Rumble win

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE action on Saturday night in the Women’s Royal Rumble.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has been on a pro wrestling hiatus for the last three years as she focused on her family life. In 2017 she married fellow former UFC fighter Travis Browne, and in September of 2021 the two welcomed their first child together, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne.

Four months isn’t a whole lot of time between giving birth and returning to wrestle, but that didn’t stop Rousey from stepping back into the squared circle in a big way. She showed up as wrestler number 28 out of 30 in the Women’s Royal Rumble and won the whole thing, eliminating Charlotte Flair and earning herself a slot in the WrestleMania 38 main event on April 3rd.

Biggest pops of the Women’s Rumble: Lita, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6FiCMCYWNx — Ta-NeFlossy Oates (@goodkidCHIcity) January 30, 2022

It was another massive moment for “Rowdy” but not without its hitches. The big WrestleMania sign hanging from the rafters actually caught fire after Rousey’s victory pyro, causing a pause in the event as WWE staff lowered it and put it out.

Fans had to be evacuated after the WrestleMania sign melted during Ronda Rousey’s pyro.#RoyalRumble



(via @SeanRossSapp)pic.twitter.com/0ESbuJ8B53 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) January 30, 2022

While this isn’t a one off appearance from Rousey, there’s not a lot of clarity on just how regularly Ronda will be showing up at events. Like Brock Lesnar, Rousey has the pull to pop in and out of big events and skip a lot of the house show grind. But with WrestleMania just over a month away, we expect you’ll be seeing “Rowdy” a lot over the next few weeks.

Following her big return and win, Rousey confirmed she’d be around for WWE RAW, posting on her Instagram “See you Monday.”