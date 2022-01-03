Joe Rogan shows off crazy power, obliterates heavy bag with spin kicks | Video

Joe Rogan is a jack of all trades. From established comedian, game show host, successful podcast creator, and even COVID-19 guru, the man can do it all. But despite making his name on calling UFC fights for two decades now, Rogan isn’t exactly an arm-chair black belt.

Training in all aspects of the fight game for years, Rogan is far from a novice when it comes to getting his hands dirty in the gym. He recently raised a few eyebrows with his latest Instagram post in which he displays his tremendous kicking power by obliterating a heavy bag with spinning kicks.

And it wasn’t just fans who were impressed by Rogan’s technique and power. Several mixed martial arts (MMA) stars such as Fabricio Werdum, Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera (among others) took the time to praise him. Even one of the best kickers in the game, Edson Barboza, and eight-time Mauy Thai champion, Liam Harrison, were buzzing over the video.

Rogan has eased back a bit from his play-by-play calling duties with UFC over the years, only doing select pay-per-view (PPV) events. He is expected to be back on duty cage side at the upcoming UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Jan. 22, 2022 when Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane collide in a heavyweight title unification bout in Anaheim, California.

