Alex Caceres vs Sodiq Yusuff in the works for UFC Vegas 50 on March 12 in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has booked a featherweight bout between two rising contenders. According to MMA Junkie, Alex Caceres and Sodiq Yusuff are set to collide at the upcoming UFC Vegas 50 event on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Caceres is in the midst of a current hot streak having won his last five fights inside the Octagon after going just 2-3 in his previous five before that. Ranked No. 15 on the official UFC rankings, “Bruce Leeroy” was last seen submitting Seung Woo Choi in Oct. 2021 giving him the longest win streak of his career.

As for Yusuff, he had his six-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Arnold Allen in April 2021. Up until then, “Super” was 4-0 under the UFC umbrella which includes big wins over Gabriel Benitez and Andre Fili. Currently holding on to the No. 12 spot, Yusuff can expect a nice bump if he can slow Caceres’ roll.

UFC Vegas 50 will feature a light heavyweight bout between former title contender Thiago Santos taking on Magomed Ankalaev. Also on the card, Marlon Moraes returns to take on Song Yadong in bantamweight action.

