Bellator eyeing Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano featherweight title fight

Current Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg ended 2021 with a bang by scoring a blistering first-round knockout win over Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271 in just 92 seconds (see it here).

Now, the dominant striker could have her next challenge queued up as company-president Scot Coker recently told MMA Junkie that Cat Zingano will likely be the next one in line to challenge her for the 145-pound belt.

“Cat has reached out and wants to fight Cyborg, so I think our inclination is to put that fight together,” Coker said. “We’re going to have multiple fights in February and multiple fights in March and multiple fights in April and multiple fights in May. We’re going to start lining these big fights up and start knocking them off.”

Zingano is 2-0 so far in her Bellator career, earning wins over Gabby Holloway and Olivia Parker, who she defeated at Bellator 256 via first-round armbar. Those wins coupled with the reputation she earned over at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) helped Zingano climb up all the way to the No. 2 spot on the official rankings.

Cyborg, meanwhile, has been on a roll since making the jump over to the Viacom-owned mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion from UFC in early 2020, winning four straight fights — all championship bouts — which includes three consecutive title defenses.

Cyborg and Zingano were on a collision course back in 2017 under the UFC umbrella, but Zingano was unable to accept the fight due to medical issues.

Coker didn’t reveal any potential dates or locations for the big-time championship bout, though those details could come to light in the coming weeks. Until then, click here and here for recently announced Bellator title fights for 2022.

