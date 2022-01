Latest UFC Vegas 50 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Santos vs Ankalaev’ on March 12

Event: UFC Vegas 50: “Santos vs. Ankalaev”

Date: Sat., March 12, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 50 Main Event On ESPN+:

205 lbs.: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

UFC Vegas 50 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

185 lbs.: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

135 lbs.: Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Trevin Jones

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

145 lbs.: Josh Culibao vs. Damon Jackson

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm vs. Sabina Mazo

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change due to COVID-19.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 50 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.