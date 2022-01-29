Bellator 273 results: Benson Henderson teases retirement after snapping Islam Mamedov’s 20-fight unbeaten streak

If this is indeed the end… Thank you, Benson. A Hall of Fame-worthy career, @BensonHenderson snaps his losing streak with a Split Decision win at #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOsports . pic.twitter.com/tL4HmBQ3yq

Coming into his fortieth pro fight at Bellator 273, Benson Henderson was riding the worst-losing streak of his career after dropping his previous three fights inside the Bellator cage. And getting back into the win column wasn’t going to be a cakewalk because he was taking on a man who hadn’t tasted defeat in over a decade.

But after 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, “Smooth” proved that he is far from done, pulling off a huge split-decision win over Islam Mamedov, snapping the Dagestani wrestler’s 20-fight unbeaten streak.

It was far from easy because Mamedov had Henderson in some precarious positions throughout the fight, trapping him in some air-tight submission attempts which “Smooth” was able to fight his way out of.

After the fight, Henderson alluded that it could very well be his final fight, and going out on top in from of his hometown crowd could be the perfect ending of his storied combat career. For now, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will enjoy the win as he ponders his future.

