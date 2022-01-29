Highlights! Sabah Homasi earns first-round submission over Jaleel Willis at Bellator 273 | Video

This is why you should NEVER count out @SabahHomasi . The Bellator veteran was quick to lock in the arm triangle for the W! Watch #Bellator273 LIVE on @SHOSports . https://t.co/TbKTQ7lKsu pic.twitter.com/2zVuYoo5C6

Coming into his fight against Jaleel Willis on the main card of Bellator 273 — which went down from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ — Sabah Homasi was in desperate need of a victory after dropping his last two fights.

And he didn’t disappoint.

After a brief exchange on the feet, Homasi managed to get a hold of Willis’ back and proceeded to suplex slam him to the canvas. Once there, “The Sleek Sheik” was trying his best to sink in a rear-naked choke. Once he realized it wasn’t available, Homasi transition into an arm-triangle. And that was all he needed to forced Willis tap or risk taking a nap.

Homasi improves to 4-2 under the Bellator MMA banner and will surely look for a quick turnaround after earning his first win in over 1.5 years in lightning-quick fashion against “The Realest,” who is now on a two-fight losing streak.

For complete Bellator 273 play-by-play updates and results click here