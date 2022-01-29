Chris Gonzalez BLASTS through Saad Awad! A quick start from Gonzalez leads to a perfect finish, and his 3️⃣rd career KO! Catch the last #Bellator273 @MonsterEnergy Prelims LIVE NOW on the #Bellator YouTube channel! ▶️ https://t.co/YM98IF6W50 pic.twitter.com/4X0xchM9WY

Chris Gonzales got back into the win column earlier tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) at Bellator 273, and he did in violent fashion. “CG Lion” wasted no time in coming out aggressive in his Lightweight bout against Saad Awad, pushing the pace from the opening bell.

Thirty seconds into the fight, Gonzalez channeled his inner-”Crocop” by unleashing a devastating left high kick that found its mark, dropping a stunned Awad to the canvas. From there, the wrestling standout pounced on his fallen opponent to put on the finishing touches via ground-and-pound to earn the first-round knockout win. And it took all of 36 seconds.

Here is a closer look in super low motion:

Gonzalez improves to 7-1, 6-1 under the Bellator MMA banner, with his lone loss coming in his previous fight against Goiti Yamauchi. Following the win, he wasted zero time in calling out his next opponent, challenging former 155-pound title contender, Peter Queally.

For complete Bellator 273 play-by-play updates and results click here