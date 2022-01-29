Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Per a first report from MMAJunkie, longtime UFC Lightweight veterans Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon are targeted to battle on April 30 at UFC Fight Night 208 from a to-be-determined location.

This could be the last ride for either man ... or both?

“Cowboy” is having a rough go of things lately. All those short-notice fights and brutal wars have added up for the 38-year-old veteran, and it’s really affected his recent performances. Though Cerrone was a highly ranked Lightweight as recently as mid-2019, he’s since suffered a six-fight winless streak. It’s one thing to get knocked out by Conor McGregor or Justin Gaethje, but it’s a worse situation when a grappler like Alex Morono is shutting off the lights inside a round.

The 37-year-old Lauzon has been doing a bit better, but he’s struggled too. He managed to upset Jonathan Pearce last time out in October 2019, stopping the prospect inside a round. Prior to that win — after which UFC President Dana White tried to convince him to retire — Lauzon had lost three straight in largely violent fashion.

At their height, both of these men are among the most entertaining Lightweights of all time, known finishers who have racked up countless post-fight bonuses. Hopefully, pitted against a foe with a similar level of wear-and-tear, a bit of their collective greatness will shine through.

Insomnia

Aleksandr Rakic with some class in response to Jan Blachowicz’s injury.

Get well soon and fast recovery @JanBlachowicz

See you later this year.

All the best. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) January 28, 2022

Belal Muhammad revealed how his rematch vs. Vicente Luque came about.

How the main event got put together pic.twitter.com/nN9ClODhUx — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) January 28, 2022

Some cool Robert Whittaker fan art on a variety of mediums:

Wellington Turman goes from Rodolfo Vieira to Misha Cirkunov — someone needs to fire his manager and get better match ups!

One more booking! I would’ve thought Manel Kape has earned a bigger jump in competition, but this sounds like a fun scrap nevertheless.

Sumudaerji will fight Manel Kape at UFC event on April 23rd. (per UFC Migu Channel) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN pic.twitter.com/L4XcW3Gzsb — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) January 28, 2022

Zhang Weili lets her left leg fly:

From the security guards dressed like ninjas to the final blow, every bit of this brawl is perfection.

another one to my collection, watch till the end #popMMA pic.twitter.com/FdRWYpiALO — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 27, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Yup, this looks like a miserable way to lose a fight.

Good luck to Gasanov's next opponent, whoever that unlucky person is. And he'd do this to a lot of middleweights outside of ACA. #ACA135 pic.twitter.com/dhmLiJNPVj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 28, 2022

A lot of these amateur clips from IMMAF look like pro fights ... but let ‘em take off the rash guards!

Muhamed Afandi Asipov (RMMAU) KO2 Diego Torres (Mexico) #IMMAF pic.twitter.com/hECLfnZUlt — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) January 28, 2022

It’s well-known at this point that I appreciate a nice back taking sequence.

Random Land

I didn’t know scooters worked this way.

Midnight Music: I love sample breakdown videos! Slight correction though, the Jimi track is from 1967.

Crack Rock by Frank Ocean (2012)

pic.twitter.com/aHjndWJmPI — ongs // ᔑamples (@songsandsamples) January 26, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.