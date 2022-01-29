Bellator 273: “Bader vs Moldavsky” is set to air TONIGHT (Sat., Jan 29, 2022) from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., which will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between division champion, Ryan Bader, taking on the interim champ, Valentin Moldavsky. Also, Darrion Caldwell will face Enrique Barzola in a pivotal bout in the bantamweight division.
Bellator 273 main card will air on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET. MMAmania.com will deliver results for the full card and comprehensive play-by-play for the televised portion of Bellator 273 below.
Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 273) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!
BELLATOR 273 QUICK RESULTS:
265 lbs.: Ryan Bader vs. Interim champion Valentin Moldavsky
155 lbs.: Benson Henderson vs. Islam Mamedov
170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi vs. Jaleel Willis
145 lbs.: Henry Corrales vs Aiden Lee
135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell vs. Enrique Barzola
185 lbs.: Romero Cotton vs. Dauan Johnson
155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez vs. Saad Awad
205 lbs.: Ben Parrish vs. Sullivan Cauly
145 lbs.: Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco
145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan vs. Benjamin Lugo
135 lbs.: Nikita Mikhailov vs. Blaine Shutt
