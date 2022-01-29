Watch Bellator 273: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | ‘Bader vs Moldavsky’

Bellator 273 is set to go down later tonight (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) from inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. In the main event, Ryan Bader will take on Valentin Moldavsky in a heavyweight title unification bout. In the co-headlining act, Darrion Caldwell will face Enrique Barzola in 135-pound action. The winner of that fight could very well earn a spot as a reserve for the promotion’s upcoming Bantamweight Grand Prix later this year.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 273 today, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of all of the “Prelims” action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET:

135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell (14-5) vs. Enrique Barzola (16-5-2)

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton (5-0) vs. Dauan Johnson (6-2)

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez (6-1) vs. Saad Awad (24-13-1)

205 lbs.: Ben Parrish (5-1) vs. Sullivan Cauly (2-0)

145 lbs.: Weber Almeida (5-1) vs. Fabricio Franco (8-4)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (5-0) vs. Benjamin Lugo (5-4-0)

135 lbs.: Nikita Mikhailov (8-1) vs. Blaine Shutt (8-5)

