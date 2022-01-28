Earlier tonight (Fri. Jan. 28, 2022), Eagle FC 44 concluded with a main event Heavyweight showdown by Sergei Kharitonov and Tyrone Spong. The promotion’s first event on American soil ended violently, as Kharitonov pretty brutally mauled Spong on the mat to score the second round stoppage victory.

Kharitonov threw some strikes with Spong early, but he only stood long enough to capture a kick and gain top position. Once there, Kharitonov’s size advantage and grappling experience were very apparent. He was able to control top position rather easily, advancing into mount and spending much of the first round there. In all honesty, it was a miracle Spong saw the bell, as he spent nearly the entire first frame taking punches and fighting off submissions.

Unfortunately for the longtime professional kickboxer, his situation did not improve in the second. Spong was able to deny a takedown and land some strikes, but Kharitonov baited him into throwing another low kick and capitalized with a second takedown. Between the crucifix and mount positions, Kharitonov continued to do damage, eventually forcing the referee to intervene.

Check out the highlight clips below:

Short elbow from Kharitonov cuts Spong open early! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/fLa4hWdjyY — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

After some back and forth on the feet, Kharitonov with another takedown here in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/xVl6UUI9CZ — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

The Paratrooper drops HAMMERS on Spong and finishes him in round 2! #EagleFC44 pic.twitter.com/4KwK0CO6eS — Eagle Fight Club (@EagleFightClub) January 29, 2022

