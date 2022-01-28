Earlier today, UFC announced that a pair of highly regarded Light Heavyweights in Nikita Krylov (No. 9) and Paul Craig (No. 11) have officially been booked to square off at UFC London from inside the O2 Arena on March 19, 2022.

Krylov will enter the contest following a roughly 13-month layoff. He most recently came up short in a three-round effort vs. top prospect Magomed Ankalaev. Since rejoining the UFC roster in 2018, Krylov has alternated wins and losses, still managing to establish himself as a top 205-pounder by defeating men like Johnny Walker and taking current champion Glover Teixeira to a split-decision.

As for Craig, the Scottish talent is on the best streak of his career! “Bearjew” is unbeaten in his last five bouts, notably dislocating Jamahal Hill’s arm in his last appearance in June 2021. After that match up, Craig was briefly linked to a match up with Alexander Gustafsson, but that fight ultimately fell apart.

All in all, it’s a recipe for a fun fight! Krylov is a willing grappler with heavy hands, whereas Craig is riding a solid wave of momentum and is always capable of pulling a sudden submission from his back pocket. Likely, the result is some great, back-and-forth scrambles!

UFC London is set to be headlined by a Heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov. The first UFC fight card in England since COVID-19 surged, the show will highlight many European prospects.

