Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte boxing purse balloons to $41 million for April 23 PPV title fight

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions won the rights to the WBC heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, pledging $41,025,000 at Friday’s purse bid, according to ESPN, with 80 percent of that figure ($32,800,000) going to “The Gypsy King” on April 23 in the UK.

“The Body Snatcher” will bank $8,200,000.

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in, mate,” Fury told his Instagram followers. “I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life. Dillian Whyte, train hard, sucker, because you’re getting annihilated, bum.”

After getting stopped by Anthony Joshua back in late 2015, Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) went on a 12-1 tear, having recently regained the WBC interim heavyweight title by putting away Alexander Povetkin last March in Gibraltar.

Fury improved to 31-0-1 with 22 KOs by knocking out Deontay Wilder in their Oct. 2021 trilogy in Las Vegas. Defeating Whyte is likely to propel “The Gypsy King” into a future title fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, who are in talks to rematch at some point over the next few months.