Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes ‘front-runners’ to coach next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF)

The next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) is expected to film early next month.

Newly-crowned UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and former 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes are “front-runners” to coach the combat sports reality show, though weight classes for their respective teams have yet to be revealed.

“Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes are the front-runners to coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is scheduled to start filming early next month,” MMA reporter Ariel Helwani wrote on his website. “And then, if all goes to plan, they’ll fight again later this summer. At least they aren’t holding up a division or a fight for this because it’s not like Pena or Nunes were going to be fighting any time soon anyway.”

Pena shocked the MMA world by submitting Nunes at UFC 269 back in December. Not long after her bookie-busting upset, “The Venezuelan Vixen” agreed to give “Lioness” an immediate rematch, though it sounds like UFC wants to squeeze a little more juice from this rivalry.

TUF 30 is expected to air on the ESPN+ digital network.