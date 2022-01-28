How to watch Eagle FC 44: Start time, live streaming options for ‘Spong vs Kharitonov’

Eagle Fight Club is just hours away from making its stateside debut with the Eagle FC 44: “Spong vs. Kharitonov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Fri., Jan. 28, 2022) LIVE from inside FLXcast arena in Miami, Florida.

How to watch Eagle FC 44?

The one and only way is through the FLXcast app, available FOR FREE on your television (Amazon Fire TV, Roku), computer (Chrome OS, MacOS, Windows), and mobile devices (Android phones and tablets, iPhone and iPad).

Eagle FC 44 will begin streaming LIVE at 6 p.m. ET with the lightweight preliminary card fight pitting Sitik Muduev against Majdeddine Ayadi. UK fans can tune it at 11 p.m. GMT. The Eagle FC social media accounts are expected to have highlights throughout the night.

Eagle FC 44 will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Tyrone Spong and Serghei Kharitonov. Elsewhere on the card, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans makes his MMA return opposite Gabriel Checco, while former UFC bantamweights Ray Borg and Cody Gibson hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

