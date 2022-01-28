Bellator 273 odds: Ryan Bader betting underdog for Valentin Moldavsky title unification fight

Ryan Bader will attempt to hold on to his Heavyweight title this Saturday night (Jan. 29, 2022) when he takes on interim titleholder, Valentin Moldavsky, in a title unification bout in the main event of Bellator 273 inside Footprint Center in Pheonix, AZ.

And he will be doing it as an underdog, coming in +220, according to BetOnline.ag, against -260 for Moldavsky, the betting favorite.

Bader is coming off a knockout loss at the hands of Corey Anderson in the promotion’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix at Bellator 268, losing in just 51 seconds (see it again here). Moldavsky, meanwhile, captured the interim belt by defeating Timothy Johnson at Bellator 262 in mid-2021, his sixth straight victory.

Bellator 273 will also feature a Lightweight co-main event between Ben Henderson and Islam Mamedov. In further main card action, Henry Corrales will face Aiden Lee in a Featherweight affair.

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 273 on Showtime.