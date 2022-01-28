A Middleweight fight between Uriah Hall and Andre Muniz is set to go down at an upcoming "Fight Night"-themed event on April 16, 2022, according to MMA Fighting. The 185-pound fight is not yet official, though bout agreements are in place.

Hall is looking to bounce back after he had his four-fight win streak snapped by Sean Strickland in mid-2019. Prior to the loss, "Prime Time" had picked up wins over Anderson Silva, Antonio Carlos Junior and Bevon Lewis. He also earned a technical knockout win over Chris Weidman after "All American" suffered a nasty leg break early in the fight.

As for Muniz, he is currently riding an eight-fight win streak and is undefeated inside the Octagon (4-0), which includes a big win over Ronaldo Souza at UFC 262. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was last seen defeating Eryk Anders at UFC 269 via first-round submission.

The event will be headlined by a Welterweight rematch as Vicente Luque attempts to pick up a second win over Belal Muhammad. In further action, Dhiego Lima will face Miguel Baeza in another pivotal 170-pound affair.