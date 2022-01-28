 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Khabib and Eagle FC warn UFC, ‘Be careful’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 254: Press Conference Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The first Eagle FC card on American soil is less than 24 hours away, and promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t afraid to ruffle any feathers.

The former UFC Lightweight kingpin has better insight than most regarding the trials and tribulations of being a professional fighter and working under the UFC banner. Plus, even without that insider info, the treatment and pay of fighters is a hot button topic right now. Jake Paul wouldn’t be proposing a fighter/boxer union otherwise, nor would the Heavyweight champion of the world be so public in his contract negotiations.

Of course, if there’s no game in town outside of the Octagon, taking a stand is more difficult. Nurmagomedov is in prime position to capitalize on ruffled feathers, and he issued a warning to the established promotions during tonight’s press conference.

“Big organizations like UFC, Bellator, they have to be careful with their fighters because Eagle FC is here,” Nurmagomedov said (via MMAJunkie). “Of course, we’re trying to sign good athletes, great athletes with good names. At the same time, we’re working with the young generation too. We have two goals. I just want to say be careful. If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here.”

Again, Eagle FC’s move to holding shows in the US is very new, so it has only recently become a more accessible option for known names like Kevin Lee and Rashad Evans. Still, Nurmagomedov has already managed to enact some change, pointing to the additional 165 lbs. weight class many UFC fighters have called for over the years as a benefit for the athletes.

“I understand this game (from the) inside,” Nurmagomedov said. “I was a professional fighter last twelve years. I hear from a lot of fighters that they really want weight classes at 155, 65, 75, and 85. When I opened this Eagle FC, like, why can’t I do this? Let’s build some new history.”

Eagle FC 44 goes down tomorrow night (Friday, Jan. 28, 2022) inside FLXcast Arena in Miami Florida and features a Heavyweight main event clash between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. Check out the full card HERE or tune in with us at MMAmania.com tomorrow for the live play-by-play thread.

Insomnia

Zabit has plans to “destroy someone” on February 28 ..?

Tanner Boser is my favorite mid-division Heavyweight prospect. Cardio and karate in a big man? Fun!

Charles Oliveira is about to dethrone Gregor Gillespie as MMA’s king fisherman.

Reminder: UFC made a mistake by releasing Mads Burnell, dude is a badass fighter.

Well, this sounds unwatchable.

I remember the memes when Ben Parrish won big in Bellator, but I did realize his background was this legit.

If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Gilbert Burns, a title shot is next, right? That’s not to count out “Durinho,” who is a killer.

To be a boxing fan is to embrace disappointment regarding match making.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A fun Carlos Condit throwback with an interesting bit of side info!

I have yet to see the front flip to escape back mount technique actually work, but it’s fun to watch. Tuck that chin!

Countering kicks with kicks is very cool.

Random Land

A bit more than she bargained for ...

Midnight Music: Punk rock, 1979

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

