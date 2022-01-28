Eagle Fight Club (EFC) — now owned by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov — returns to the airwaves tonight (Fri., Jan. 28, 2022) with a slew of familiar faces in tow.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card on FLXCast. The undercard broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card likely to kick off around 8 p.m. ET.

EFC 44’s main event sees multi-sport standout Tyron “King of the Ring” Spong return to the cage for the first time in over eight years against PRIDE, Strikeforce, and Bellator veteran Sergei Kharitonov, while former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans ends his retirement against grappling ace Gabriel Checco in the co-feature.

Also on tap are a Bantamweight clash between Ray Borg and Cody Gibson, a Welterweight battle between veteran John Howard and Contender Series vet Ramazan Kuramagomedov, and ONE standout Raimond Magomedaliev against WEC and UFC competitor Anthony Njokuani.

EFC 44 Quick Results:

Tyron Spong vs. Serghei Kharitonov

Gabriel Checco vs. Rashad Evans

Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson

John Howard vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

Arman Ospanov vs. Dylan Salvador

Shaun Asher vs. Yorgan De Castro

Miles Hunsinger vs. Demarques Jackson

Shawn Bunch vs. Adi Alic

Loik Radzhabov vs. Zach Zane

EFC 44 Round-by-Round Coverage:

265 lbs.: Tyron Spong vs. Sergei Kharitonov

205 lbs.: Gabriel Checco vs. Rashad Evans

135 lbs.: Ray Borg vs. Cody Gibson

175 lbs.: John Howard vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov

175 lbs.: Raimond Magomedaliev vs. Anthony Njokuani

