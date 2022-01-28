Live: Bellator 273 ceremonial weigh-in video for ‘Bader vs Moldavsky’

The place is here, Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona, and the time is now. The weigh ins for Bellator 273: “Bader vs Moldavsky” event tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 29, 2022) on Showtime go down today (Fri., Jan. 28, 2022) ahead of a heavyweight title unification fight between Ryan Bader and Valentin Moldavsky.

The early weigh-ins will take place behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

265 lbs.: Ryan Bader (232.2) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (234.4)

135 lbs.: Darrion Caldwell (135.8) vs. Enrique Barzola (136)

170 lbs.: Sabah Homasi (170.8) vs. Jaleel Willis (170.2)

145 lbs.: Henry Corrales (145.8) vs Aiden Lee (145.8)

155 lbs.: Benson Henderson (155.8) vs. Islam Mamedov (155.6)

185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (184.6) vs. Duan Johnson (185.6)

155 lbs.: Chris Gonzalez (155.6) vs. Saad Awad (156)

205 lbs.: Ben Parrish (205.2) vs. Sullivan Cauly (205.8)

135 lbs.: Nikita Mikhailov (135.6) vs. Blaine Shutt (134)

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (145.4) vs. Benjamin Lugo (146)

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 273 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!