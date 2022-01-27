The March 26 main event between Aleksandar Rakić and Jan Blachowicz is off due to Blachowicz having to withdraw, sources say. The hope is to re-book it later in the year, so March 26 would likely have an entirely new main.

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) return to Columbus, Ohio just took a huge hit after losing its main event. According to Ariel Helwani, former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Aleksandar Rakic, which was set for March 26, 2022.

Blachowicz was hoping to bounce back after losing his title to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in Oct. 2021 on “Fight Island,” snapping a five-fight, two-year unbeaten streak (highlights). No reason was given for the Polish bomber’s withdrawal was given, though it seems matchmakers are keen on re-booking the fight later this year.

As for Rakic, he shot up to the No. 3 spot on the official UFC rankings after going 6-1 in his first seven fights for the promotion. Currently on a two-fight win streak, Rocket” was last seen defeating former two-time title contender, Thiago Santos, via unanimous decision at UFC 259 nearly one year ago.

As it stands, the other feature bouts slated for the event include Matt Brown taking on Bryan Barberena in a Welterweight slugfest, as well as Amanda Ribas facing off against Michelle Waterson in women’s Strawweight action. Plus, Neil Magny was recently booked to make his return against Max Griffin at this event.

