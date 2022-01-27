A previously announced women’s Strawweight fight between Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos has now been made the official headliner for an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on April 23, 2022. That’s according to MMA Fighting, who also confirmed the addition of a Heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Rodrigo Nascimento to the ESPN+-streamed event.

Andrade — the No. 1 ranked female fighter at 125 pounds — is coming off a first-round knockout win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 in Sept. 2021. Prior to that stellar victory, “Bate Estaca” failed in her bid to dethrone division queen, Valentina Shevchenko, losing to the dominant champion via second-round technical knockout (TKO) at UFC 261.

Lemos, on the other hand, is scorching hot at the moment, racking up five straight wins inside the Octagon including a tough, split-decision victory over longtime veteran, Angela Hill, in her last bout last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lemos is currently tanked No. 10 at 115 pounds, but a win over Andrade will likely shoot her into the Top 5.

In further action, Maycee Barber is expected to make her return against Montana De La Rosa, while Tyson Pedro will compete for the first time in three years when he battles Ike Villanueva in Light Heavyweight action.