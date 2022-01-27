The misdemeanor battery case against Chael Sonnen was dismissed without prejudice today in Las Vegas Justice Court, per online records. Sonnen was issued five citations last month stemming from a hotel incident in which he was accused of battery against five people.

Though details remain sketchy as to what exactly happened at the Luxor Hotel on the night of Dec. 18, reports state that Sonnen was allegedly involved in a wild brawl with several people. While he was never arrested, he was handcuffed and escorted out of the premises. “The American Gangster” was hit with five separate battery citations for his involvement.

“Sonnen was issued a battery citation for each individual victim, then escorted off property,” Las Vegas Police Public Information Officer Larry Hadfield told MMA Fighting. “Due to the fact the misdemeanors were committed outside of a police officer’s presence, an arrest was not conducted.”

What happens in Vegas, gets dismissed in Vegas.

The former two-time UFC Middleweight title contender hasn’t competed in MMA since suffering a knockout loss at the hands of Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 back in mid-2019.

Sonnen — who now serves as an analyst for ESPN and Bellator MMA — will be in action this weekend as a featured analyst for Eagle FC 44, which will be headlined by the Heavyweight showdown between Tyrone Spong and Serghei Kharitonov.