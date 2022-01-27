Where da fook is that guy? Jeremy Stephens suddenly missing from UFC roster

Jeremy Stephens has parted ways with UFC.

The 35 year-old “Lil’ Heathen” completed the final fight on his UFC contract last July, according to MMA Fighting, a submission defeat to Mateusz Gamrot as part of the UFC Vegas 31 event in “Sin City.”

His loss to the Polish “Gamer” left Stephens winless in his last six fights with an overall record of 28-19.

Stephens made his Octagon debut at the UFC 71 pay-per-view (PPV) event all the way back in 2007, a submission loss to “Lookin’ for a Fight” ball-eater Din Thomas. His inconsistency at lightweight prompted a drop to 145 pounds, but “Lil’ Heathen” was unable to get much going there either, falling to former champions Max Holloway and Jose Aldo, among others.

Unfortunately, some of today’s newer UFC fans will best remember Stephens for his press conference exchange with Conor McGregor, where “Notorious” asked, “Who the fook is that guy?” It was funny at the time, but Stephens ultimately got his revenge with this candid mom bomb.

Don’t be surprised to see Stephens resurface in competing promotions like PFL or Bellator MMA.