UFC 274 odds: Justin Gaethje betting underdog for Charles Oliveira title fight

UFC lightweight action fighter Justin Gaethje will challenge reigning 155-pound titleholder Charles Oliveira for the division strap at the upcoming UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., May 7, 2022 at a city and venue to be determined.

“The Highlight” remains a slight underdog at +135, according to BetOnline.ag, against -155 for Oliveira, the betting favorite.

Gaethje (23-3) rebounded from a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 to outpoint Michael Chandler in their “Fight of the Night” at UFC 268. As for Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC), he captured the vacant title by smashing Chandler at UFC 262, then defended his strap by tapping Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

UFC 274 is expected to feature the light heavyweight title fight between newly-crowned champion Glover Teixeira and rising 205-pound contender Jiri Prochazka. The Brazilian is a slight underdog at +155 while “Denisa” is sitting pretty at -190. Expect these numbers to fluctuate as we inch closer to fight night.