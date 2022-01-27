Eagle FC weigh in results for ‘Spong vs Kharitonov’ in Miami

Eagle Fight Club held its early (and official) weigh ins this morning for the upcoming Eagle FC 44: “Spong vs. Kharitonov” MMA event, which takes place this Fri. night (Jan. 28, 2022) inside FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

Tyrone Spong tipped the scale at 228.4 for his headlining affair against Serghei Kharitonov, who needed two attempts to make 264.6. In the Eagle FC 44 co-main event, Rashad Evans was a svelte 202.2 against 204.4 for Brazilian rival Gabriel Checco.

Complete Eagle FC weigh-in results below:

Eagle FC 44 Main Card On FLX:

265 lbs.: Tyron Spong (228.4) vs. Serghei Kharitonov (264.6)

205 lbs.: Rashad Evans (202.2) vs. Gabriel Checco (204.4)

135 lbs.: Ray Borg (135.8) vs. Cody Gibson (135.8)

175 lbs.: John Howard (174.8) vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov (175.6)

175 lbs.: Raimond Magomedaliev (175.4) vs. Anthony Njokuani (173.6)

Eagle FC 44 Preliminary Card On FLX:

145 lbs.: Arman Ospanov (146) vs. Dylan Salvador (149.4)

165 lbs.: Shaun Asher (239.4) vs. Yorgan De Castro (264.6)

165 lbs.: Miles Hunsinger (175.8) vs. Demarques Jackson (174.6)

135 lbs.: Shawn Bunch (135.6) vs. Fidavs Khasanov (134.2)

165 lbs.: Loik Radzhabov (165) vs. Zach Zane (164.6)

155 lbs.: Sitik Muduev (155.4) vs. Majdeddine Ayadi (156)

Eagle FC will hold a special pre-fight press conference later today (Thurs., Jan. 27) at 3:30 p.m. ET with promoter (and former UFC lightweight champion) Khabib Nurmagomedov, followed by the ceremonial weigh ins — complete with staredowns — at 4 p.m. ET.

