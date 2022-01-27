Former UFC champ Miesha Tate joins Season 3 cast of Celebrity Big Brother (Video)

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is making her return to reality television after joining the Season 3 cast of Celebrity Big Brother, which runs from Feb. 2 to Feb. 23 on both CBS and Paramount+.

Joining “Cupcake” is former NBA star Lamar Odom, as well as TV personality Teddi Mellencamp, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, style guru Carson Kressley, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey.

In addition, Olympian ice-skater Mirai Nagasu will attempt to win the $250,000 grand prize along with singer Todrick Hall, NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, and Saturday Night Live alumnus Chris Kattan.

Tate, 35, is hoping to make her flyweight debut at some point over the next few months. While former 125-pound title contender Lauren Murphy is rumored to be the leading candidate, a date and opponent have yet to be made official.