Florida commission blocks BKFC return of Melvin Guillard

Melvin Guillard will not be fighting at BKFC “KnuckleMania 2” on Feb. 19 in Hollywood.

That’s because “The Young Assassin,” who turns 39 in March, was ruled medically unfit to complete after Florida State Athletic Commission cited “a serious concern” with Guillard’s health. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when you consider the former UFC lightweight had surgery on his broken face just a few months back.

“On the surface, the fight might look competitive, but after doing due diligence, the executive director Patrick Cunningham found a serious concern with the health of Melvin Guillard,” according to a news release from Association of Boxing Commissions (via MMA Junkie). “In checking the certified ABC record sources, BoxRec and the MMA database, it was determined Guillard is suspended and requires a neurological exam, but even if he cleared that Guillard had lost the past four BKB bouts and had a lost nine mixed martial art events in a row. His last fight was at an unsanctioned event in the State of Montana which does not have an operating Commission.”

After going winless in 10 straight MMA fights, Guillard crossed over to bareknuckle boxing in 2017 and continued to struggle, posting a 2-6 record and losing his last four bouts, including his through-the-ropes knockout defeat to Joe Riggs last October.

“Athletes who compete in this sport are generally older (over 35 years old), have already fought in various other disciplines and tend to be at the tail end of their careers,” the statement continued. “Many of these competitors have been affiliated with other MMA organizations and have been subsequently released by these promotional companies due to many factors including (but not limited to) loss of skills, consecutive losses, or injuries. Lastly, many of these fighters have not fought for extended periods of time. Therefore, the Association of Boxing Commission’s Medical Committee is especially concerned that athletes… ‘recycling’ may be at higher risks for acute and chronic injuries.”

BKFC has yet to comment.