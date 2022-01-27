Savage Khamzat Chimaev folds sparring partner with brutal body shot (Video)

UFC welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev, who also competes at 185 pounds, blasted his way into the Top 15 of the division rankings by obliterating veteran bruiser Li Jingliang at the UFC 267 MMA event last October in Abu Dhabi.

In four trips to the Octagon, the 27 year-old Chimaev (10-0) captured four straight performance bonuses and has only been hit twice — while dishing out 250 strikes of his own. That doesn’t include the body shot that recently folded his latest sparring partner.

Is UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next?

“So you’re trying to change weight before I come for you?” Chimaev asked Usman on social media. “Don’t go anywhere, I am coming! I smash you and Burns in two minutes believe me! I’m THE KING here.”

Usman was previously teasing a jump to 205 pounds.

No word yet on who Chimaev will fight next, but with Leon Edwards expected to get the first crack at Usman, “Borz” will likely move on to face another top contender, like former title contender Gilbert Burns.

We’ll find out in the next few weeks, if not sooner.