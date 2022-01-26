Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje booked for UFC 274 on May 7

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will defend his 155-pound title against top division contender Justin Gaethje at the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event, according to ESPN, scheduled for Sat., May 7, 2022 at a city and venue to be determined. Brazil was on the table, but COVID may force the promotion to look elsewhere.

Oliveira (32-8, 1 NC) captured the vacant lightweight title by smashing Michael Chandler at UFC 262, then defended his strap by tapping Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. As for Gaethje (23-3), he rebounded from a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 to outpoint the aforementioned Chandler in their “Fight of the Night” at UFC 268.

UFC 274 is expected to feature the light heavyweight title fight between newly-crowned champion Glover Teixeira and rising 205-pound contender Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, Macy Chiasson and Norma Dumont collide in featherweight action, while Ariane Carnelossi and Loopy Godinez hook ‘em up at 115 pounds.