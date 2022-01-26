Tyrone Spong vs Serghei Kharitonov staredown video from Eagle FC 44 press conference

Combat sports veterans Tyrone Spong and Serghei Kharitonov, no strangers to both MMA and kickboxing, will throw down in the Eagle FC 44 heavyweight main event this Fri. night (Jan. 28, 2022) inside FLXcast Arena in Miami Florida.

Watch “The King of the Ring” and “The Paratrooper” come face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s pre-fight press conference in the embedded video above.

In the Eagle FC 44 co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will make his return to the cage after more than three years on the bench, taking on hard-hitting Brazilian bruiser Gabriel Checco.

“If you want to become big in MMA, you have to be in USA,” former UFC lightweight champion and current Eagle Fight Club promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov said. “For fighters, for promotion, you have to be in U.S. If you’re not in U.S., you can never become No. 1 or best. It’s almost impossible.”

The journey begins this Fri. night in “The Sunshine State.”

For the finalized Eagle FC 44 fight card and FLXcast lineup click here.