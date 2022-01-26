Kamaru Usman wanted to jump two weight classes, whoop Jan Blachowicz — ‘I think I would beat him’

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is often compared to Georges St-Pierre in the ongoing “best ever” conversation, though “Rush” will always have the edge in the eyes of some fans after moving up in weight to capture the middleweight title from Michael Bisping back in late 2017.

That’s why Usman, 34, is considering his own trip north, but his friendship with middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya would force him to skip over the 185-pound weight class. Unfortunately for the “Nigerian Nightmare,” his dream matchup against Jan Blachowicz was ended by Glover Teixeira last October.

“I was going to skip Israel and go fight Jan at 205,” Usman told GQ Magazine. “Because I’m pound-for-pound, I want to prove it. No matter what weight it is, I thought he was a really good matchup for me. I think I would beat him.”

Usman would give up two inches in height and reach but typically walks around between 190 and 200 pounds when not cutting weight. That said, Blachowicz usually steps into the cage around 220 pounds after rehydrating and would hold a significant size advantage, assuming a state athletic commission would approve it.

With Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington out of the way, Usman will probably move on to defend his title against Leon Edwards at some point over the next few months. And color me cynical but I’m not expecting “The Nigerian Nightmare” to be calling out a monster like Jiri Prochazka if “Denisa” defeats Teixeira at UFC 274 in May.