Live: Eagle FC press conference video from Miami

Eagle Fight Club will hold a special pre-fight press conference on Weds. for the upcoming Eagle FC 44: “Spong vs. Kharitonov” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, taking place this Fri. night (Jan. 28, 2022) from inside FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

The live video stream kicks off at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Fighters scheduled to attend are:

Tyrone Spong

Sergei Kharitonov

Rashad Evans

Gabriel Checco

Ray Borg

Cody Gibson

Ramazan Kuramagomedov

John Howard

Raimond Magomedaliev

Anthony Njokuani

This Fri. night’s MMA event marks the promotion’s stateside debut.

Eagle FC 44 will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Tyrone Spong and Serghei Kharitonov. Elsewhere on the card, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans makes his MMA return opposite Gabriel Checco, while former UFC bantamweights Ray Borg and Cody Gibson hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

