Video: Cops crash UFC 270 afterparty with Henry Cejudo, Deiveson Figueiredo

Don’t shoot “The Messenger.”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo threw a raucous afterparty for newly-crowned flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo to celebrate the Brazilian’s unanimous decision victory over Brandon Moreno in the UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) in Anaheim, California.

“We’ve been partying so hard we got the cops called on us,” Cejudo wrote on Instagram. “Party ‘til six in the morning music.”

What’s Figueiredo doing with Cejudo?

“I actually met Henry at a restaurant and saw him and saw that he really was a good guy,” Figueiredo told DAZN News through a translator. “I was already in touch with Eric (Albarracin, Cejudo’s trainer). I talked to him a lot before. But then when I met them, I saw that, ‘Hey, this is something that can actually work out.’ So Eric brought me here to Scottsdale (Arizona). He has taught me so much. I’ve learned so much. I made new friends here, and it’s been a great experience so far.”

Figueiredo, 34, teamed up with Cejudo after losing his UFC 263 rematch to Moreno back in June. The results were a silky-smooth weight cut, followed by a title-winning performance in their UFC 270 trilogy, which may (or may not) lead to a fourth fight.

“Henry’s a triple champion,” Figueiredo continued. “He’s one of the best, and one of the most strategic fighters UFC has ever seen. It feels great training with him. I enjoy it a lot. I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve learned to like him as a person as well. The level of professionalism both he and Eric (Albarracin) have is amazing. It’s been really good for me to be here.”

Figueiredo (21-2-1) will likely make his flyweight return in the second half of 2022.