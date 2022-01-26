Former UFC champ joins Eagle FC announce team for Jan. 28 card in Miami

Eagle Fight Club, the international combat sports promotion fronted by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, will be making its stateside debut this Friday night (Jan. 28, 2022) inside FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida.

But “The Eagle” won’t be the only former UFC champ with boots on the ground in “The Sunshine State.”

Ex-bantamweight titleholder Henry Cejudo will serve as color commentator alongside retired UFC featherweight Felicia Spencer. Dana White’s “Contender Series” regular Cyrus Fees will handle play-by-play duties with Ray Flores taking over as cage announcer.

Former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen will be the featured analyst alongside roving reporter Jennifer Sterger.

Eagle FC 44 will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between Tyrone Spong and Serghei Kharitonov. Elsewhere on the card, former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans makes his MMA return opposite Gabriel Checco, while Ray Borg and Cody Gibson hook ‘em up at 135 pounds.

For the rest of the Eagle FC 44 fight card and FLXcast lineup click here.