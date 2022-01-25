Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad rematch headlines UFC Fight Night event on April 16

Vicente Luque ( @VicenteLuqueMMA ) vs. Belal Muhammad ( @bullyb170 ) will headline UFC Fight Night on April 16, per sources. Ranked Nos. 4 and 5 in the UFC, respectively. Rematch of a fight that took place in 2016, which Luque won via TKO. An impactful one for the division. pic.twitter.com/To6d0ysFd8

An intriguing rematch between two of the best Welterweights in the game is set to headline an upcoming “Fight Night” event, as Vicente Luque will tango with Belal Muhammad on April 16, 2022. That’s according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, who announced Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) plans earlier today (Tues., Jan 25).

The two initially threw down at UFC 205 in Nov. 2016, which ultimately saw Luque knockout Muhammad (No. 5) in the very first round (see it here). Since the defeat, “Remember The Name” has been on quite run, winning 10 of 12 with his lone loss during that span coming against Geoff Neal in 2019.

As for Luque (No. 4), he’s also won 10 of 12 since he defeated Muhammad and is currently on a four-fight win streak. His last defeat also came in 2019, losing to Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision. The winner of this matchup will surely make a great case for a shot at the 170-pound title.

The ESPN+-streamed event will also feature another 170-pound title between Dhiego Lima and Miguel Baeza, while Chris Barnett returns to take on UFC newcomer Martin Buday in Heavyweight action.