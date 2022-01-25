Location sent! Eagle FC 44’s promo video for ‘Spong vs Kharitonov’ is fire!

The Chase Is ON! #EagleFC44 : Spong vs Kharitonov | Friday, Jan 28 | 6pm EST LIVE and FREE on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/hrtnzV423W

Eagles FC’s first event under owner Khabib Nurmagomedov, EFC 44, will go down inside FLX Arena in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 28, 2022, with a headlining act featuring Tyron Spong taking on Sergei Kharitonov. And now the first promo for the Heavyweight bout has been revealed...and it is fire.

It starts off with Kharitonov receiving the location of his assignment via text message, a nice reference to Khabib’s infamous words to Conor McGregor after “Notorious” caused havoc in New York during his attack on a bus full of fighters a few years ago.

Spong goes on to get the same alert and the rest of the video is the two men making their way to the designated spot of their showdown. After Kharitonov jacks a luxury Rolls Royce from an unsuspecting civilian and Spong does the same in order to get a speedboat, the two men eventually find themselves staring each other down inside the cage.

In all honesty, it’s a pretty well-executed promo.

In the co-main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will end his retirement to take on Gabriel Cheko. In further action, Ray Borg will battle Cody Gibson in a Bantamweight affair.