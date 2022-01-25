UFC Vegas 48 poster drops for ‘Dos Anjos vs Fiziev’ on Feb. 19 in Las Vegas

Your RDA v Fiziev poster is official This is going to be some fight pic.twitter.com/6YRRSE6oJj

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has dropped the official poster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 48 event, which is set to go down on Feb. 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and features a Lightweight bout between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

Dos Anjos hasn’t competed since he defeated Paul Felder via split decision in Nov. 2020. The razor-thin victory ended his two-fight losing streak. Despite his recent woes and layoff, “RDA” is still ranked at No. 6 on the official UFC rankings.

Fiziev, meanwhile, is scorching hot at the moment having won five straight fights inside the Octagon, which includes wins over Bobby Green, Renato Moicano, and Marc Diakiese. Fiziev (No. 11) was most recently seen defeating his former training partner, Brad Riddell, via spinning wheel kick in Nov. 2021.

The event — which goes down inside UFC Apex — will also feature a Middleweight bout between Kyle Daukaus and Julian Marquez, as well as a crucial Light Heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill.

