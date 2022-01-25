Colby Covington eyes Kamaru Usman trilogy fight with win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

Colby Covington already has two classic five-round fights against current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight king, Kamaru Usman, but “Chaos” is looking for the trilogy fight.

During a recent appearance at the UFC 270 weigh-in show, Covington expressed his desire for another shot at dethroning “The Nigerian Nightmare” because, at the end of the day he feels no one has come close to giving the champion the problems he has inside the cage.

Of course, Covington first has to get through Jorge Masvidal, who he will face in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, 2022.

“It puts me right back in line to get another fight with Usman,” Covington said via MMA Junkie. “The people saw in Madison Square Garden and New York City what happened in that fight. I easily won three rounds. I think I won four rounds. The only round he clearly won was the second. I won the first, the third, the fourth and the fifth, so the people saw that. They want that fight again.

“There’s no one that’s on his level that can compete with him like I can, so this fight needs to happen again. There needs to be a trilogy because he hasn’t proved that he’s the better fighter. He hasn’t proved that he’s the best welterweight in the world, and there’s still unfinished business there. So I think after I finish Jorge Masvidal on March 5, it puts me right back in line to get my title shot.”

At UFC 245 in Dec. 2019, Covington — ranked No. 1 — and Usman put on a show for the ages, though the champion was ultimately put Covington away in the fifth and final round. Almost two years later, the duo went at it in another classic at UFC 268 which saw “The Nigerian Nightmare” earn a unanimous decision win.

Though not yet official, it is widely expected that Usman’s next title defense will come against Leon Edwards — a man he’s already defeated — later this year. If the stars align and Usman gets a second win against “Rocky” and Covington proves victorious over “Gamebred,” would you want to see a third fight?