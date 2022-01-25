Melvin Guillard returns at BKFC’s ‘KnuckleMania 2’ event on Feb. 19 in Hollywood

Longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) veteran Melvin Guillard will return to action once again at BKFC’s upcoming “KnuckleMania 2” event on Feb. 19, 2022, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

According to the promotion, “The Young Assassin” will face off against Ulysses Diaz in a Light Heavyweight bout. It’s a surprising booking, to say the least, due to the fact that Guillard hasn’t tasted victory since mid-2014, a knockout win over Gesias Calvacanta at WSOF 11.

In fact, Guillard is 0-4 under the BKFC banner, bringing him to a whopping 0-13-1 in his last 14 combat sports contests. Guillard was last seen losing to Joe Riggs via knockout under the BKFC banner in Oct. 2021 in under a minute, causing a few facial fractures in the process. Of his 13 defeats, seven of them have come via knockout.

We are heading into Bob Sapp territory.

The second installment of “KnuckleMania” will feature the debut of Mike Perry as he takes on Julian Lane. Also, Britain Beltran will battle Christine Ferea again for women’s Flyweight title while Luis Palomino takes on Martin Brown for the Lightweight title.

Furthermore, Chad Mendes will make his BKFC debut when he takes on Joshuah Alvarez in a 155-pound scrap.