UFC Vegas 47 poster drops for ‘Hermansson vs Strickland’ on Feb. 5

Back next week with a MW matchup @JackTheJokerMMA takes on @SStricklandMMA in a top 10 tilt ⚔️ [ #UFCVegas47 | Feb 5 | LIVE on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/6Vn6GSEbpU

UFC middleweight contender Jack Hermansson will risk his spot in the 185-pound title chase when he collides with streaking division wild man Sean Strickland in the UFC Vegas 47 main event, scheduled for Sat., Feb. 5, 2022 inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now they have an official poster.

Hermansson (22-6) has struggled to stay consistent over the last few years, losing important middleweight battles against the likes of Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori. As for Strickland (24-3), he’s captured five straight with two technical knockout finishes, but has not faced the same level of competition as his Swedish foe.

Elsewhere on the card, “Smile’N” Sam Alvey will make his Octagon return against hot-and-cold middleweight bruiser Phil Hawes. In addition, former women’s bantamweight title challenger Alexis Davis looks to get back into the win column opposite Julija Stoliarenko.

To see who else is fighting at UFC Vegas 47 click here.