Latest UFC rankings update: Deiveson Figueiredo cracks pound-for-pound list at No. 12

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC 270 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which took place last Sat. night (Jan. 22, 2022) inside Honda Center in Anaheim, California. That’s where Francis Ngannou unified the 265-pound titles by way of unanimous decision opposite top-ranked contender Ciryl Gane.

Both titans retained their respective spots on the heavyweight chart.

Brandon Moreno was not as fortunate, having dropped his 125-pound title to longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 270 co-main event. As a result, “The Assassin Baby” has been bumped by “Daico” at flyweight, as well as the pound-for-pound rankings. That said, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of this ongoing rivalry.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Francis Ngannou

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Jon Jones

7. Max Holloway

8. Dustin Poirier

9. Petr Yan +2

10. Stipe Miocic -1

11. Glover Teixeira +1

12. Deiveson Figueiredo *NR

13. Brandon Moreno -3

14. Robert Whittaker -1

15. Jan Blachowicz -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno -1

2. Askar Askarov

3. Alexandre Pantoja

4. Alex Perez

5. Brandon Royval

6. Kai Kara France

7. Rogerio Bontorin

8. Matheus Nicolau

9. Matt Schnell

10. David Dvorak

11. Amir Albazi

12. Tim Elliott

13. Su Mudaerji

14. Manel Kape

15. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan (Interim champion)

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Rob Font

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Dominick Cruz

8. Marlon Vera

9. Pedro Munhoz +1

10. Marlon Moraes -1

11. Frankie Edgar

12. Sean O’Malley

13. Ricky Simon

14. Song Yadong

15. Raphael Assuncao

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Brian Ortega

3. Yair Rodriguez

4. Chan Sung Jung

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Josh Emmett

7. Arnold Allen

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Dan Ige

10. Edson Barboza

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Charles Oliveira

1. Justin Gaethje

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Beneil Dariush

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael dos Anjos

7. Tony Ferguson

8. Dan Hooker

9. Conor McGregor

10. Gregor Gillespie

11. Rafael Fiziev

12. Mateusz Gamrot

13. Arman Tsarukyan

14. Brad Riddell

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Gilbert Burns

3. Leon Edwards

4. Vicente Luque

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Jorge Masvidal

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Neil Magny

9. Sean Brady

10. Michael Chiesa

11. Khamzat Chimaev

12. Geoff Neal

13. Li Jingliang

14. Santiago Ponzinibbio

15. Muslim Salikhov

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Marvin Vettori

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Derek Brunson

5. Paulo Costa

6. Jack Hermansson

7. Sean Strickland

8. Darren Till

9. Uriah Hall

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Brad Tavares

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Andre Muniz

14. Kevin Holland

15. Chris Weidman

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Glover Teixeira

1. Jan Blachowicz

2. Jiri Prochazka

3. Aleksandar Rakic

4. Anthony Smith

5. Thiago Santos

6. Magomed Ankalaev

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Nikita Krylov

10. Johnny Walker

11. Paul Craig

12. Jamall Hill

13. Ryan Spann

14. Jim Crute

15. Ion Cutelaba

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Derrick Lewis

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Alexander Volkov

6. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

7. Chris Daukaus

8. Shamil Abdurakhimov

9. Marcin Tybura

10. Tom Aspinall

11. Tai Tuivasa

12. Augusto Sakai

13. Blagoy Ivanov

14. Walt Harris

15. Sergei Pavlovich

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Amanda Nunes

3. Rose Namajunas

4. Julianna Pena

5. Weili Zhang

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Holly Holm

8. Carla Esparza

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Yan Xiaonan

12. Irene Aldana

13. Lauren Murphy

14. Mackenzie Dern

15. Aspen Ladd

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: ROSE NAMAJUNAS

1. Zhang Weili

2. Carla Esparza

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Yan Xiaonan

5. Mackenzie Dern

6. Nina Nunes

7. Tecia Torres

8. Michelle Waterson

9. Amanda Ribas

10. Amanda Lemos

11. Virna Jandiroba

12. Angela Hill

13. Jessica Penne

14. Brianna Van Buren

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO

1. Jessica Andrade

2. Katlyn Chookagian

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jennifer Maia

5. Talia Santos

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Joanne Wood

8. Andrea Lee

9. Jessica Eye

10. Cynthia Calvillo

11. Alexa Grasso

12. Roxanne Modafferi

13. Maycee Barber

14. Manon Fiorot

15. Casey O’Neill

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Julianna Pena

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Holly Holm

3. Irene Aldana

4. Aspen Ladd

5. Ketlen Vieira

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Raquel Pennington

8. Miesha Tate

9. Sara McMann

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Lina Lansberg

12. Pannie Kianzad

13. Karol Rosa

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

You can expect these “official” rankings to change in roughly two weeks, particularly in the middleweight division, as Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland collide in the UFC Vegas 47 main event on Feb. 5 inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.